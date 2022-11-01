x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Okolona

Police said the victim had been struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of Preston Highway Tuesday night.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Okolona.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police originally called this a hit-and-run but clarified shortly after that “all parties were accounted for in the collision.”

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out