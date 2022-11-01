Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Okolona.
Metro Police said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police originally called this a hit-and-run but clarified shortly after that “all parties were accounted for in the collision.”
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.
