Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Okolona

Police said the victim had been struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of Preston Highway Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Okolona.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police originally called this a hit-and-run but clarified shortly after that “all parties were accounted for in the collision.”

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.

