LMPD: Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood Friday night.

Police said shortly after 9:30 p.m. they got a call of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Madison Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition according to police.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call their anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

