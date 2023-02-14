Police looking for person who shot man in Jeffersontown gas station parking lot

Chief Rick Sanders said officers responded to the Thornton's off Blankenbaker Parkway around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown Police are trying to find the person who shot a man several times in a gas station parking lot Tuesday.

Once they got there, police said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds; he was later taken to the hospital.

We don't know the extent of his injuries.

Sanders said it appeared the man was targeted.

"This is really unusual. We're a safe community and it's not something we see everyday, but I want everyone to understand, it's not a random shooting. Not a carjacking or a robbery of the business. It appears as though this person was targeted," he said.

They currently don't have anyone in custody according to Sanders.

If you have any information you're asked to call Jeffersontown Police at 502-267-0503.

