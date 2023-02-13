LMPD: Double shooting in Smoketown leaves man, teen in critical condition

Metro Police said a man and a teenage boy were found with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Roselane Street around 815 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Smoketown.

Both were taken to UofL Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of their injuries, the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

