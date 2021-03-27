LMPD: Pedestrian struck and killed near Preston Highway

Police say a woman was struck in the 9600 block of Preston Crossing Blvd. around 10 p.m. Thursday. She later died at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a woman was struck and killed by a car Friday night near Preston Highway.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 9600 block of Preston Crossing Boulevard around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals a passenger car was operating northbound on Preston Crossing Blvd. and struck a woman that was crossing the street eastbound. Police say the woman was not in the crosswalk.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity is unknown at this time. The LMPD Traffic Unit continues investigating.

