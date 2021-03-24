LMPD: 18-year-old shot man in head, arm during road rage incident

Police said a group pulled a man out of a car, beating him before Michael J. Taylor shot the victim's father in the head and arm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old has pleaded not guilty to shooting a man in the head and arm during a road rage incident earlier this month.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a group of six people approached a father and son in a car near the 4000 block of Preston Highway on March 10, dragging the son out of the car and beating him until the his father got out of the car with a baseball bat.

One of the people involved, 18-year-old Michael J. Taylor, dropped his phone during the altercation.

As everyone drove away, police said Taylor followed the father and son, pulling up next to them and demanding they returned his cell phone. When the two denied having Taylor's phone, multiple shots were fired into the car, hitting the father in the head and arm.

Police found the phone at the scene, and were able to identify Taylor using surveillance video and vehicle registration information. On March 12, police said Taylor contacted the department and claimed his phone was "stolen by the police."

Taylor was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment. LMPD said the father was taken to the hospital and still has bullet fragments in his head and arm.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.