LMPD seeks suspect who used slingshot to injure 9-year-old at Seneca Park

Investigators said a man used a slingshot to propel an object at the boy's head.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are asking for help locating the person responsible for hurting a child with a slingshot in Seneca Park earlier this month.

A post on the department's Facebook page says the incident happened on March 4 at the park playground. Investigators said a man used a slingshot to propel an object at a nine-year-old boy's head. The boy's injuries required extensive surgeries.

Police describe the suspect as a thin, white man approximately 30-40 years old, 5’11”-6’3” tall and weighing 145-160 pounds. He was wearing a black track suit at the time.

Police ask anyone with information in this case to call their anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.