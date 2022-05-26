Police investigating after man found shot in car near Dixie Highway

When officers arrived at the 14500 block of Dixie Highway, the spokesperson said they found a man believed to be in his 30s found shot in a vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville police are investigating after a man has been found shot in his car.

An LMPD spokesperson said police responded to a call around 7 p.m. in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway.

The spokesperson said he was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Because of his injuries, the spokesperson said the Homicide Unit is investigating.

The spokesperson said if anybody knows anything to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

