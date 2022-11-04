LMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in south Louisville

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southside Drive at National Turnpike near Iroquois Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being stabbed in south Louisville Friday night.

When police arrived, LMPD said they found a man who had been stabbed.

Police said the man later died from his injuries at UofL Hospital.

LMPD said they don't have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

