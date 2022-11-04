LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'

Friday morning a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Buechel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive.

The injured man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition, according to an LMPD press release.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is reportedly investigating.

Louisville officials reported that all involved parties remained on scene.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.