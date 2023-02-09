Man arraigned in connection to shooting in September 2021

Alberto Santos, 28, shot Treshawn Porter four times seriously injuring him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arraigned on Thursday after allegedly leaving a man seriously injured after he was shot in September 2021.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Alberto Santos was in possession of a firearm which he used to fire several times at Treshawn Porter.

Documents reveal that Santos was captured on video surveillance at the 400 block of Finzer Street armed with a firearm. In the video, Santos is reportedly seen hiding and watching Porter for 30 minutes while he is having a conversation with two witnesses.

Court documents say that Santos then approached Porter from behind and started firing at him. Santos shot Porter four times seriously injuring him.

Santos allegedly fired multiple times at the two witnesses, but one of the witnesses returned fire and Santos fled.

He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, assault and two charges of wanton endangerment.

