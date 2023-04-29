x
LMPD: Suspect arrested in alleged beating death of man in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the man died from his injuries after the Apr. 15 incident in the 300 block of South 42nd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly beat another man to death on April 15. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a man down outside on the street in the 300 block of 42nd.

Further investigation determined 53-year-old Jacky Woodard was suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. 

Police said Woodard was taken to UofL Hospital in "critical condition" but was pronounced dead several days later. 

LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested Tony Glasper the day after the incident on April 16 and initially charged him with assault. Officers said a murder charge is currently pending.

Glasper is currently booked at Metro Corrections.

