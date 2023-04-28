LMPD: Man in 'critical condition' after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market St. around 10:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a stabbing in the Russell neighborhood on Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market St. around 10:30 a.m.

LMPD says officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the injuries, police say LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

