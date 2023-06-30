Shelbyville Police investigating shooting that injured 1

Authorities said a man in his early 20s was shot while walking in the Juniper Drive area of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shelbyville Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Friday.

Authorities said a man in his early 20s was shot while walking in the Juniper Drive area just before 5:30 p.m. in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Police added whoever shot the victim was in a vehicle and left in an unknown direction.

When officers arrived, police said they were able to quickly render aid before he went to UofL Health.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 502-633-2326.

