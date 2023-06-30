Family of man shot by LMPD officer say the shooting needs more context

The family's attorney strongly denounced the statement that Jaggers tried to carjack the detective. The family says the officer opened the door, not Jaggers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family and attorney of a man who was shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer on June 19 are now speaking out about, what they call, a "distorted and corrupt narrative being peddled by authorities."

21-year-old Mark Jaggers Jr. was shot and killed by police after he allegedly attempted to carjack undercover officers.

Body camera video released by Kentucky State Police (KSP) shows Jaggers walking up to the unmarked car. KSP said in its release that Jaggers opened the door.

Jaggers' attorney and family believe police should have identified themselves to Jaggers before he ever got to the driver's side door where Detective Matthew Hayden was sitting.

Mark Jaggers Sr. said his son even hollered "Who's in that car?" and police did not respond. They allege Hayden opened the door from inside the vehicle and that Jaggers did not open it.

KSP also highlighted a portion of the video where a handgun can be seen in Jaggers' hand, pointed inside the vehicle, moments before he was fatally shot by Hayden.

WHAS11 asked Williams if he disputes the body camera footage.

"I do not dispute that [Jaggers] had his gun out, as any sensible human being would do if he is investigating a very suspicious car in his neighborhood where you have crime proliferating," Williams said.

Jaggers' friends say his girlfriend, who is also seen in the video, was dropping him off at his house when he noticed a very suspicious car and told her he was going to check it out.

Williams strongly denounces the narrative of Jaggers was trying to "carjack" anyone, as he does not say, "Give me your car!" in the body camera video.

"Please tell me, when he hijacks the car, where is he going to take it? He's going to hijack the car and run off and leave his family there?" Williams said.

Williams said he plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit of some kind, but could not specify any further.

KSP, who is handling the investigation, has yet to respond for comment on any of these new allegations as of this writing.

