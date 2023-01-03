LMPD investigating after man shot on Arnoldtown Road, dies at hospital

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville.

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday.

Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews Church Road.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

Police said he later died at UofL Health.

All parties are accounted for according to LMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD or use their online portal.

