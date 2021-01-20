1 dead following shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

Police said a victim was found dead inside a car in the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A department spokesperson said a male, believed to be in his 20’s, was found dead inside a vehicle.

No other details were made available.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

