KSP investigates after Grayson County deputy shot, killed suspect

Police said Brian Abbott ran toward the officers after repeated commands to drop two knives. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CANEYVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Grayson County deputy shot and killed a suspect Thursday night.

KSP said two deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office went to a Caneyville residence in search of a wanted subject, 34-year-old Brian Abbott. When they arrived, Abbott was armed with two knives.

Police said Abbott ran toward the officers after repeated commands to drop the knives. One deputy then fired his gun, hitting Abbott three times. Abbott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies were not injured. Both have been placed on administrative leave as KSP investigates. An autopsy was scheduled for Abbott Friday morning.

