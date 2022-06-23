LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

Louisville police said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead man at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County.

LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and no arrests have been made according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

