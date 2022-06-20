LMPD: Shooting in OId Louisville leaves man seriously injured

Officers said a man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following a shooting in Old Louisville.

Fourth Division officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Kentucky Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday. There, the officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

