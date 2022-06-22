Stolen PRP Fire ambulance recovered, LMPD arrests suspect

An LMPD spokesperson said the 34-year-old man has charges pending.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A stolen ambulance has been recovered and a 34-year-old man is in custody, police say.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says around noon on Wednesday officers with LMPD's First Division responded to the University of Louisville Health's Jewish Hospital after a PRP Fire ambulance was stolen.

The stolen ambulance was first seen near Dixie Highway and Upper Hunter's Trace. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the ambulance fled.

A department spokesperson said LMPD's Air Unit and other LMPD officers were able to stop the ambulance on I-65 north near St. Catherine Street.

Police said the driver was arrested and is facing pending charges.

LMPD's First Division is leading the investigation.

