Louisville police arrest man accused of punching Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in Mayor Greg Fischer's assault case according to a post on Twitter.

Police said the suspect, 30-year-old Antwon Brown, was arrested without incident Tuesday and charged with assault.

LMPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

The mayor had been out and about in the community attending events on Saturday celebrating Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth when footage shows him getting punched by someone at Fourth Street Live.

