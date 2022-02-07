LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in alleyway

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call at the 1600 block of West Ormsby around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher, the victim appeared to be in his mid-20s, but died in the alley.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any tips you can call or leave an anonymous tip on the crime portal.

