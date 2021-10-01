LMPD: Arrest made in connection to fatal double shooting in PRP

According to police, two people were found dead inside of a home overnight Sunday. Police believe all parties are accounted for and one person is in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to police, two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police say around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 Block of Margo Ave. When officers arrived, they located two people who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds inside of a home.

LMPD says they believe all parties involved in the matter are accounted for. One person is in custody for the incident.

LMPD's Homicide Unit remains investigating the matter.

At this time, the identities of the victims and the one person in custody is unknown.

