Police recover body buried behind South Louisville home

After reports of a body buried behind a home in the 3400 block of Vetter Avenue, the LMPD Homicide Unit conducted an investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police recovered a body which was buried behind a home in South Louisville.

After reports of a body buried behind a home in the 3400 block of Vetter Avenue, the LMPD Homicide Unit conducted an investigation. With the help of Metro Public Works, police said "what appears to be a human body" was recovered Friday evening.

According to LMPD, all parties involved in the incident are accounted for and they will continue to investigate to determine if criminal charges are necessary.

LMPD said an arrest was made, but it was not in relation to the recovery of the body.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.