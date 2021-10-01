LMPD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. One man remains in critical condition at UofL Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the 2900 block of W. Kentucky Street early Sunday.

Police say, around 3 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers located a man suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, another man injured in the shooting was located at Norton Hospital, having been transported there by privately owned vehicle.

The second victim was transferred to UofL Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Police have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

