LMDC investigating after incarcerated man has medical emergency, dies at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has launched an internal investigation after an incarcerated man had a medical emergency and died at the hospital an LMDC spokesperson said.

LMDC Maj. Darrell Goodlett says officers were notified about a medical emergency around 4:45 p.m. He says officers responded and told medical staff immediately.

They began performing life-saving measures on the man until the Louisville Fire Department and Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene he said.

They sent the man to UofL Hospital where he later died he said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Goodlett says LMDC Director Jerry Collins ordered the internal investigation, and also asked the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit to investigate as well.

