LMPD: Woman injured in downtown Louisville after driver flees police

Police were attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the driver fled. The woman was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian with their vehicle after attempting to flee from police.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, an officer with LMPD's First Division pulled someone over on Second and Market Streets.

As the officer approached the person's car, the driver sped off, running a red light and turning westbound on Main Street in downtown Louisville.

The driver then ran through another red light and struck a woman walking around Third and Main Streets.

Police say the officer immediately rendered aid to the woman and she was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said there is not a vehicle description at this time, however the First Division is investigating.

LMPD asks if anyone witnessed the hit and run or has additional information, that you call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or make a report online.

