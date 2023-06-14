Louisville officials announce creation of Nonfatal Shooting Squad to focus on gun violence

The squad is dedicated to the hundreds of shootings each year that don’t lead to death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD Interim Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel announced Wednesday the creation of a squad that will investigate and solve crimes in the city.

Louisville's new Nonfatal Shooting Squad (NFSS) is dedicated to the hundreds of shootings each year that don’t lead to death. Doctors and families have made it clear that just because those people survive it doesn’t mean their lives aren’t altered forever

According to a news release, the NFSS is commanded by Lt. Stephen Lacefield and consists of two sergeants and 16 detectives. The squad will work directly with two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"LMPD's new Nonfatal Shooting Squad is exactly the kind of resource we need to help keep our community safe; they will have the training and resources to investigate and solve crime and get people off the streets who are solving their problems with firearms," Greenberg said.

The release states that investigators with the NFSS were required to attend 40 hours of "specialized training" with the International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA). Some of the training courses included crime scene investigation, evidence processing, suspect development/elimination, and interview/interrogation.

In addition, officials said the officers attended 40 hours of instruction through LMPD's Criminal Investigations Course where officers were tested and critiqued at the end.

"I want this community to know that we're working to make every corner of Louisville a safer place, and the professionals of the NFSS will go a long way in making that happen," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Greenberg also announced that he’s investing $37,000 of remaining inaugural funds to Kentuckiana Crime Stoppers – a nonprofit that gives people another avenue to report crimes or suspicious activities.

"Crime Stoppers is an amazing organization that offers residents an anonymous and helpful way to keep their community safe," Greenberg said.

Since the organizations' founding, officials said Kentuckiana Crime Stoppers has helped solve more than 11,000 felony cases and get more than $10 million of drugs off the streets.

The Kentuckiana Crime Stoppers number, 502-582-2583 (582-CLUE), accepts anonymous community tips 24/7.

