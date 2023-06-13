Police arrest suspect in Mall St. Matthews shooting

Chief Barry Wilkerson said officers arrested 21-year-old Treshawn Fowler Milan for the shooting. Fowler Milan has been charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Matthews Police officers arrested a person in connection to a shooting at Mall St. Matthews that left one person hurt.

The shooting happened about two weeks ago inside the Lids store at the mall.

Wilkerson reiterated they believe this was an isolated incident that stemmed from a fight between people who knew each other. He said Fowler Milan fired three shots.

"We know one obviously hit the individual, one I believe was still in the store, and another was outside the actual Lids area, where it was shot towards Dillards into the marble area to the right of the entrance," he said.

According to the arrest citation, Fowler Milan admitted to the shooting.

Wilkerson added they believe they have everyone involved in the shooting.

