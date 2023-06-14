Louisville family charged after toddler shoots himself in leg

Instead of calling 911, investigators say the boy's parents and uncle tried to treat the wound themselves and cover up the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The parents of a Louisville 3-year-old and a man described as his uncle are now facing charges after the little boy shot himself.

Police charged Jherrell White, Jazmine Wiggins and Dejuan Floyd Jr. for their actions surrounding the shooting on May 20.

According to court documents, the toddler found the loaded handgun in the home and shot himself in the leg.

His parents allegedly weren't home at the time and the uncle said he slept through the whole thing.

Instead of calling 911, investigators say the three tried to treat the boy themselves and cover up the shooting.

Three hours after the shooting, they took the boy to the hospital for treatment, and that's when police were called.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.