2 Louisville teens arrested in Saint Matthews following carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville teens were arrested in Saint Matthews following a carjacking that had happened just hours earlier in the Buechel neighborhood.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers found a suspected stolen vehicle on Fegenbush Lane.
Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in the 4700 block of Fegenbush Lane two hours prior. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.
An LMPD spokesperson said with the help of LMPD K9, LMPD's Air Unit and St. Matthews Police, authorities were eventually able to get the vehicle to stop in the 200 block of Hubbards Lane in Saint Matthews.
The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with first degree robbery and fleeing/evading police. A 17-year-old passenger was also charged with first degree robbery.
LMPD's Robbery Unit is leading the investigation.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:
- DOJ: Indiana man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 5 bank robberies
- 2 former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at west Louisville citizens plead guilty in federal court
- Louisville police arrest man accused of punching Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live
- Lawyers: Big Four Bridge shooting suspect was 'trying to defend his family'
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.