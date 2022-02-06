2 Louisville teens arrested in Saint Matthews following carjacking

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with first degree robbery and fleeing/evading police. A 17-year-old passenger was also charged with first degree robbery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville teens were arrested in Saint Matthews following a carjacking that had happened just hours earlier in the Buechel neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers found a suspected stolen vehicle on Fegenbush Lane.

Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in the 4700 block of Fegenbush Lane two hours prior. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

An LMPD spokesperson said with the help of LMPD K9, LMPD's Air Unit and St. Matthews Police, authorities were eventually able to get the vehicle to stop in the 200 block of Hubbards Lane in Saint Matthews.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with first degree robbery and fleeing/evading police. A 17-year-old passenger was also charged with first degree robbery.

LMPD's Robbery Unit is leading the investigation.

