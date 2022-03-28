Kentucky State Police investigating after Lexington police officers shoot, kill man

When officers arrived, the 43-year-old man stepped outside with a handgun and rifle and refused orders to drop the weapons, police said.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A central Kentucky man who exchanged gunfire with police has died, authorities said.

Lexington police officers responded Sunday evening to a report of “an armed suicidal subject" at a home on Gay Place, according to a statement from the agency.

When officers arrived, the 43-year-old man stepped outside with a handgun and rifle and refused orders to drop the weapons, police said. He fired at officers, and five returned fire, striking him, the statement said. The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured. Those involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave. The police department said the officers were wearing body cameras and they were active during the incident.

Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting.

