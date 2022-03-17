Louisville Police investigating shooting involving officer on Clara Avenue

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are on the scene of a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

In a tweet, LMPD confirmed that there is a shooting involving an officer in the 1400 block of Clara Ave., which is near Taylor Blvd.

LMPD can confirm that there was an officer-involved shooting in 1400 block of Clara Avenue. Updates will be forthcoming. — LMPD (@LMPD) March 17, 2022

A MetroSafe dispatcher confirmed that officers had responded to a robbery at that location prior to the report of the shooting. There is at least one other person involved, but the dispatcher could not provide additional details.

Police have the streets surrounding Clara Ave. shut down as they investigate. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.

