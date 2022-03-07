ESPN Louisville radio show host arrested for domestic violence

According to an arrest citation, Drew Deener was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville sports talk radio host has been arrested for domestic assault, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

According to an arrest citation, Andrew "Drew" Deener was taken into custody Saturday evening. Deener is the Vice President of ESPN Louisville and has his own talk show on the radio station.

The citation says police were called to the Roosters restaurant on Shelbyville Rd. near Middletown sometime after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who said that she and Deener had gotten in an argument.

The woman told police that Deener grabbed her by the head and slammed her into the side of a vehicle, according to the citation. She suffered minor injuries but declined medical care.

She said Deener left the area after the fight.

A short time later, Deener was arrested at his home and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault. He was released the next day after posting his $1,000 bond.

Deener did not host his daily radio show, The Deener Show, on Monday. ESPN Louisville has not released a statement about the incident.

In 2004, Deener worked at WHAS11 as Co-Sports Director.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.