Man expected to survive after shooting in Russell neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is expected to survive after being shot in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Place Bleu around 12:30 a.m.
LMPD said officers arrived to the scene, but were unable to locate a victim.
As officers were checking the area, police said they were told that a man was dropped off to UofL Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel rendered treatment to him, and police said he is expected to survive.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.
There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal.
