Man expected to survive after shooting in Russell neighborhood, police say

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is expected to survive after being shot in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Place Bleu around 12:30 a.m.

LMPD said officers arrived to the scene, but were unable to locate a victim.

As officers were checking the area, police said they were told that a man was dropped off to UofL Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel rendered treatment to him, and police said he is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.