LMPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

Authorities said detectives are speaking to a person of interest at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead and one man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Prestwood Dr. around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, LMPD said officers found two men outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Police then rendered aid to both victims until EMS could arrive.

The victims were taken to UofL Hospital by EMS.

LMPD said the first victim who arrived at the hospital is expected to survive; however, the second victim died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

LMPD's investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

