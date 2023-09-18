Oldham County 5th-grader killed in crash; man charged with murder

A man led officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle which ended in a crash that killed a 5th-grade Kenwood Station Elementary student.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The Oldham County community is mourning after an elementary-schooler was killed in a crash over the weekend.

School officials sent a letter to families, saying that fifth-grader Jake Luxemburger, who attended Kenwood Station Elementary School, died in a car accident on Saturday afternoon.

"Jake has attended Kenwood Station Elementary since he was in Kindergarten. Everyone who came in contact with Jake saw that he was a funny, sweet, and kind human. He never went without a smile on his face. He was easy to joke around with, charismatic, and stood out among his peers. Our school community is saddened by this great loss," the letter read.

The crash occurred during a police chase in Oldham County when Kentucky State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and the driver attempted to flee.

According to a news release, the vehicle was headed south on I-71 around 3:30 p.m. Police said the vehicle didn't stop and continued speeding south on I-71.

During the pursuit, KSP Post 5 dispatch discovered that the vehicle was stolen. Authorities said the vehicle exited I-71 at exit 14, and hit a white GMC SUV that was headed north on KY 329.

Jake Luxemburger was a passenger in the GMC, he died as a result of the crash. The driver of the GMC was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Tymetrius Walter, was arrested. He was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property of over $10,000, first-degree assault and multiple traffic related offenses.

He is currently booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

Kenwood Elementary officials asked parents and guardians to help their students through this difficult time by informing them of this devastating news and offering support, compassion and understanding.

Oldham County district staff and counselors have been made available to all the staff and students at Kenwood Station who knew and loved Jake. Counselors will also be present in all 5th grade classrooms on Monday morning to offer support.

"Let us keep Jake’s family, his parents and sister, in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time of grief," the letter read. "May the memories of Jake forever remain in our hearts."

