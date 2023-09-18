Southern Indiana high school on two-hour delay after student killed in crash

Students and staff at an Indiana high school are mourning after a 15-year-old student died in a car accident over the weekend.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A southern Indiana high school is on a two-hour delay on Monday after a student was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The delay is intended to give students and staff at West Washington High School time to grieve, as well as give counselors time to meet with administration and prepare for the day, according to a West Washington School Corporation Facebook post.

"We apologize for this inconvenience, but we need to meet as staff and collectively take a moment to grieve before we prepare to meet the challenge of supporting our students through a situation that many of them are going to struggle to understand and evoke a variety of emotions," the Facebook post read.

Marty Storms, 15, of Fredericksburg died on Sunday afternoon when he was in a rollover crash in Washington County.

Storms was driving a pickup truck on Beck's Mill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the truck to roll over, according to a Washington County Sheriffs Office news release.

Around 1:30 p.m., first responders at the scene they found Storms unconscious. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem where he was later pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old passenger in the truck was transported by family to Harrison County Hospital with what officials said where non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the Storms family,” Sheriff Brent Miller said. “Losing a child is a tragedy and Marty’s death will have a deep impact on his family as well as West Washington High School, where he was a student, and the entire community.”

Investigators believe Storms was driving at a "high rate of speed". As he attempted to negotiate a curve, the truck began sliding sideways. Investigators believe he then attempted to correct the truck but it began to overturn and roll over.

“Young people can sometimes think they are invincible, but none of us are,” Sheriff Miller said. “Beck’s Mill Road has many curves and hills and can be challenging for experienced drivers. It’s very dangerous for those who are inexperienced.”

Police said Storms did not have a driver's license. In Indiana, 15-year-olds with learner's permits are allowed to drive only with an adult, licensed driver in the vehicle.

Schools officials ask for individuals to pray for the Storms family, the Washington County community and the school.

