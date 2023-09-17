KSP: 23-year-old man arrested following pursuit in stolen car, fatal crash

Tymetrius Walter was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property of over $10,000, first-degree assault and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 23-year-old Louisville man has been arrested after crashing into a car that killed a minor on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 5 trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle headed south on I-71 in Oldham County around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the vehicle didn't stop and continued speeding south on I-71.

During the pursuit, KSP Post 5 dispatch discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said the vehicle exited I-71 at exit 14, and hit a white GMC SUV that was headed north on KY 329.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Tymetrius Walter, was arrested.

KSP said a juvenile passenger in the GMC died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the GMC was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Walter was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property of over $10,000, first-degree assault and multiple traffic related offenses.

He is currently booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

This investigation remains ongoing.

