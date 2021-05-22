KSP: Meade County man charged with murder after 65-year-old woman found dead inside home

Kentucky State Police say 18-year-old Tyler Perry is charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman in Meade County. The investigation remains ongoing.

VINE GROVE, Kentucky — According to a release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), a man in Meade County is facing charges after a woman was found dead inside of a home.

KSP troopers in Elizabethtown were contacted Friday of a deceased woman inside of a home on Woodland Road in Meade Co. Once on the scene, troopers located 65-year-old Cris Blehar, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through the investigation it was determined that Blehar had been murdered and a suspect developed.

Police then located, interviewed and charged 18-year-old Tyler Perry of Vine Grove with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Perry is currently lodged in the Meade Co. Detention Center. This incident remains under investigation by KSP.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.