LMPD swears in 11-year-old as honorary chief during recruits graduation ceremony

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniels, 11, is battling cancer. He's always dreamed of being a police officer and made it his mission to be sworn in as an honorary officer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Academy Class 54 (MAC 54) had an extra classmate join them on graduation day.

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniels, 11, is a cancer warrior from Houston, Texas; according to information from the Metro Police Foundation, he was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma, a terminal cancer that affects the spine and brain.

Daniels loved the police and wanted to be a police officer for the longest time. In 2022, he made it his mission to join as many agencies as possible as an honorary officer.

His original goal was 100 but he quickly crushed that goal and has been sworn in at over 690 agencies across the nation.

His new goal is 758; according to the Metro Police Foundation's information, it's the badge number of another honorary officer, Officer Abigail Arias. She died from pediatric cancer in 2019.

Daniels wears his uniform to all his treatments because "it reminds him that he's strong, he's a warrior!"

LMPD swore him in as the honorary chief for MAC 54, and this meant he also got his first badge from a Kentucky police agency.

