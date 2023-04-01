LMPD investigating after man found shot to death inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Broadway around 7 p.m. Saturday following reports of the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said a man was found shot inside a vehicle near the KFC restaurant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details including the victim's identity were immediately available.

They do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

