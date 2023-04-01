LMPD: Separate shootings in Taylor-Berry neighborhood leave juvenile, man injured

Police said the incidents on Oleanda and Sale Avenues happened around 10 p.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating two shootings Friday night that left two injured including a teenager.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood around 10:15 p.m.

There, officers located what they believe was a teenage boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said nearby witnesses heard gunshots in the general vicinity and are working to determine where the shooting actually happened.

The teen, who was conscious and alert, was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The second incident on Sale Avenue happened around 10:30 p.m. where officers located a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the man suffered his injury while inside a vehicle and he was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the department said it is “too early to determine” if this shooting is related to the Oleanda Avenue shooting.

However, police do not have any suspects in either incident.

The Fourth Division is handling the investigations.