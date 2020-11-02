LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A JCPS employee is facing charges after police say he brought a gun onto district property.

According to an arrest citation, officers responded to the VanHoose Education Center for reports of trouble between Jason Smiley and district staff.

The citation says Smiley admitted to officers he had a disagreement over some paperwork with JCPS staff and security, so he got his handgun from his car and stood in the grass in protest.

According to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy, Smiley is a JCPS employee through Americorps which helps with resources for students.

His arrest citation also states he works at Frayser Elementary.

