FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has a bill on his desk to require school resource officers be armed. The House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 8 in a 77-9 vote on Friday, its final hurdle before going to the governor.



The lengthy debate revolved around response times to school shootings and children who may be frightened to see armed officers in their schools.



Sponsors said it's an update to last year's School Safety Bill, a piece of legislation they’re still working on funding.



Today’s vote received push back from some Louisville area Democrats who argued that arming the officers is culturally insensitive and the sight of them would traumatize some children. But supporters of the bill see arming the SROs as commonsense.

Governor Beshear can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.