LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Moore High School student has filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools.

Malachi Claycomb was involved in a 2018 fight and was arrested for punching a girl in the face.

A judge eventually dismissed his charges, saying he acted in self-defense.

Claycomb filed that lawsuit against the district, the City of Louisville and the student resource officer who arrested him.

He’s seeking compensation for damages and costs associated with his legal fight.

