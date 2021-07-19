1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at St. Matthews apartment complex

St. Matthews Police said the shooting happened Sunday night at the Jamestown Apartments on Breckenridge Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is at the hospital after a shooting at St. Matthews apartment complex Sunday night.

According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Jamestown Apartments on Breckenridge Lane.

Two people, a man and a woman, were shot. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

It is unclear if there are any suspects in this case. The St. Matthews Police Department will continue to investigate.

