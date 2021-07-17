20-year-old charged with fatally shooting man during robbery in PRP

Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been arrested in connection with the killing on 22-year-old Tyler Lanham in October 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have made an arrest months after an attempted robbery in PRP turned deadly.

Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been arrested in connection with the killing on 22-year-old Tyler Lanham.

He was taken into custody on Friday.

Court documents said Tripplet and another person went to Lanham’s house in the 7700 block of Brookview Drive on Oct. 26, 2020 to steal some property and a rifle.

When Lanham attempted to intervene, that’s when police believe Triplett shot Lanham multiple times.

Triplett is facing murder and robbery charges.

He has been booked at Metro Corrections and bond has been set at $250,000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.