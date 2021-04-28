Police investigating after man found dead inside home in California neighborhood

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they are investigating a homicide in the California neighborhood after a man was found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, someone called police around 3:30 a.m. and said there was a "person down" inside a home in the 2200 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case and there are no suspects. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

